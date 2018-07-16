 »   »   »  Mira Rajput's Baby Shower Pics: From Lemon Cake To Hubby Shahid Kapoor's Cute Antics!

Don't Miss That Glow On Mira's Face

The mom-to-be for the second time looked quite adorable in an off-shoulder frilly polka dot frock and looks her happy best.

Oh-So-Yummy

That lemon cake looks temptingly delicious. Oh, we could already feel it melting in our mouth.

Cuteness All Over

Shahid Kapoor's animated expressions while cutting the cake with Mira is priceless. What do you think folks?

Couple Goal Alerts

Aww, just look at how Mira is feeding a piece of cake to hubby Shahid Kapoor! These two are all things love!

Picture Perfect

Mira is seen flaunting her cute baby bump in this picture and we just can't stop going aww. Wait, you can also see Ishaan and Janhvi unintentionally photo-bombing this click!

We Can't Decide Who's More Cuter Her- Mira Or This Baby

What's a celebration without pictures? Mira just does that and has this little tiny tot for company.

Some More Pics

Mira is seen with posing with her girl gang and going by the looks, we are pretty sure that mom-to-be had a gala time at the baby shower.