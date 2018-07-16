 »   »   »  Mira Rajput's Baby Shower Pics: From Lemon Cake To Hubby Shahid Kapoor's Cute Antics!

Related Articles
Shahid Kapoor recently threw an intimate baby shower ceremony for his wife Mira Rajput who is expecting their second baby. The ceremony took place at their Juhu residence and was attended by their close friends and family members which included names like Pankaj Kapur, Supriya Pathak, Ishaan Khatter and Janhvi Kapoor.
The inside pictures from the party are all over the internet. Yet to check them out? Well folks, we have all the fun right here for you-
Don't Miss That Glow On Mira's Face
The mom-to-be for the second time looked quite adorable in an off-shoulder frilly polka dot frock and looks her happy best.
Oh-So-Yummy
That lemon cake looks temptingly delicious. Oh, we could already feel it melting in our mouth.
Cuteness All Over
Shahid Kapoor's animated expressions while cutting the cake with Mira is priceless. What do you think folks?
Couple Goal Alerts
Aww, just look at how Mira is feeding a piece of cake to hubby Shahid Kapoor! These two are all things love!
Picture Perfect
Mira is seen flaunting her cute baby bump in this picture and we just can't stop going aww. Wait, you can also see Ishaan and Janhvi unintentionally photo-bombing this click!
We Can't Decide Who's More Cuter Her- Mira Or This Baby
What's a celebration without pictures? Mira just does that and has this little tiny tot for company.
Some More Pics
Mira is seen with posing with her girl gang and going by the looks, we are pretty sure that mom-to-be had a gala time at the baby shower.
Later Shahid took to his Instagram picture to share a picture featuring him with his doting wife-
A post shared by Shahid Kapoor (@shahidkapoor) on Jul 15, 2018 at 10:23pm PDT
In April, Shahid Kapoor and Mira Rajput had announced that they are all set to welcome their second baby by posting a photo of their daughter Misha lying beside a drawing of balloons with a heading 'Big Sister'. Later at an event, Shahid shared, "I am very happy. We just felt like sharing it with everybody. Mira said she wanted to put it on Instagram, and I felt the photograph was really cute. So, it was a spontaneous decision and it just happened."
Mira is expected to deliver her baby in the month of November.