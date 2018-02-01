 »   »   » PIX: Mira Rajput & Shahid Kapoor Had An OOPS Moment At Lakme Fashion Week; Here's What Happened Next

Yesterday (January 31, 2018) Shahid Kapoor walked the ramp, along with his wife, Mira Rajput for Anita Dongre and left the crowd in awe. His appearance as the show-stopper, for designer Anita Dongre's collection 'Songs of Summer' was a well-kept surprise.
While, the duo looked all stunning, they had a small 'oops' moment but let us tell you, it was nothing embarrassing and the couple handled the situation like a pro! Wanna know what happened? Check out the pictures below and keep reading..
Mira-Shahid's Sweet Oops Moment
It all happened when Shahid tried to twirl his dear wifey Mira Rajput and it did not happen they thought it would; Mira's dupatta got stuck in her hair, leaving her face all covered with it!
Shahid & Mira Handled The Situation Like A Pro...
Without feeling embarrassed, Shahid & Mira exchanged a laugh and continued dancing and posing for the camera and left the crowd cheering for them!
Shahid Also Talked To Media Regarding Padmaavat
While talking to media, Shahid said the cast and crew of 'Padmaavat' had to be politically correct as the filmwas embroiled in a prolonged controversy and that they had to keep a lot of 'emotions' in check.
We Feel Vindicated: Shahid
"We missed out on a lot of things. We had to make lots of sacrifices. We had to learn to keep a lot of emotions in our hearts for one-and-a-half years in check."We had to be politically correct. The film had to go through a lot.
But, today we feel vindicated," Shahid told reporters on the sidelines of the Lakme Fashion Week Summer/Resort 2018.
What Else Happened?
Shahid also quipped that the controversy surrounding the film had assumed such large proportions in the media that they did not need to promote the movie.
Shahid On Audiences' Response To Padmaavat
Shahid rued the film was not released in some parts of the country such as Rajasthan, Gujarat, Madhya Pradesh and Goa, but he was glad that it was being loved wherever it had released.
"We are very, very happy and grateful. This country has always supported good films and that's what has happened. The love and result has been more than what I expected," he said.
Mira Praised Shahid
Mira said "Padmaavat" is one of Shahid's career-best performances.
"To play a character that does not have the support of many words is when your acting talent must really shine through. Shahid did just that with so much ease and you can see it onscreen," she said.
The film, which is based on 16th Century poet Malik Muhammad Jayasi's "Padmaavat", got mired in controversy after various Rajput groups, including the Karni Sena, alleged that it distorts history, a claim repeatedly denied by Bhansali.
Historians are divided on whether Padmavati actually existed.
The film starring Deepika Padukone, Shahid and Ranveer Singh was released on January 25 after the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) cleared it last month with a 'U/A' certificate and five modifications, including title change from "Padmavati" to "Padmaavat".
Inputs From PTI