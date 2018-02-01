 »   »   » PIX: Mira Rajput & Shahid Kapoor Had An OOPS Moment At Lakme Fashion Week; Here's What Happened Next

Mira-Shahid's Sweet Oops Moment

It all happened when Shahid tried to twirl his dear wifey Mira Rajput and it did not happen they thought it would; Mira's dupatta got stuck in her hair, leaving her face all covered with it!

Shahid & Mira Handled The Situation Like A Pro...

Without feeling embarrassed, Shahid & Mira exchanged a laugh and continued dancing and posing for the camera and left the crowd cheering for them!

Shahid Also Talked To Media Regarding Padmaavat

While talking to media, Shahid said the cast and crew of 'Padmaavat' had to be politically correct as the filmwas embroiled in a prolonged controversy and that they had to keep a lot of 'emotions' in check.

We Feel Vindicated: Shahid

"We missed out on a lot of things. We had to make lots of sacrifices. We had to learn to keep a lot of emotions in our hearts for one-and-a-half years in check."We had to be politically correct. The film had to go through a lot.

But, today we feel vindicated," Shahid told reporters on the sidelines of the Lakme Fashion Week Summer/Resort 2018.

What Else Happened?

Shahid also quipped that the controversy surrounding the film had assumed such large proportions in the media that they did not need to promote the movie.

Shahid On Audiences' Response To Padmaavat

Shahid rued the film was not released in some parts of the country such as Rajasthan, Gujarat, Madhya Pradesh and Goa, but he was glad that it was being loved wherever it had released.

"We are very, very happy and grateful. This country has always supported good films and that's what has happened. The love and result has been more than what I expected," he said.

Mira Praised Shahid

Mira said "Padmaavat" is one of Shahid's career-best performances.

"To play a character that does not have the support of many words is when your acting talent must really shine through. Shahid did just that with so much ease and you can see it onscreen," she said.