Mira Rajput Shares Endearing Photos From The Family Album On Her Dad's 60th Birthday!

By
    Shahid Kapoor's wife Mira Rajput is quite active on social media. The star wife regularly shares adorable clicks of her family which are an absolute delight. So when Mira's father turned 60 today, she dig her family album and treated her fans with some unseen photos. The fond memories shared by Mira will bring a smile on your face for sure.

    She posted these pictures on Instagram with a loving post that read, "Happy 60th Dad ❤️ From you we have learned to love, to pray, to excel, to thank, to live." Have a look at the clicks here-

    Daddy's Girl

    Pictures with fathers are always special and Mira would definitely agree with us on this!

    'Aww'dorable

    Mira and her father share a cute moment captured by the lens.

    A Priceless Moment

    In this picture, Shahid and Mira as newlyweds are seen seeking blessings from Rajput Sr.

    Cuteness In A Frame

    Little Misha is seen playing with her grandfather in this picture.

    While rumours of Mira eyeing a Bollywood debut did the rounds, the actress later denied the reports and clarified that she isn't interested in doing films.

    When asked if being under the spotlight is difficult, she said, "It is not easy dealing with being judged all the time. People have opinions on every small thing you do. It is difficult. But I feel having a great support system in Shahid, my friends and my family really helped. They have always encouraged me to just be myself. That's very reassuring."

    Meanwhile, Shahid and Mira recently welcomed their second child and named him Zain.

    Read more about: mira rajput shahid kapoor
