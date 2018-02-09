 »   »   » Shahid Kapoor Unhappy With Paparazzi! Misha Didn't Choose This Glamorous Life; What's Her Fault?

Padmaavat actor Shahid Kapoor is not happy with the media attention, his daughter Misha is getting at such a young age. The actor recently told mid-day that he does not want Misha to deal with all these things.

Referring to his child being labelled 'pouty beauty' on social media, Shahid said, "I hate to think of all the glare that's on her. That is probably the only time I feel I should have had another job. I don't want her to deal with it. It's not good for children to go through this. They have a right to a normal childhood."

It's Tough For Me She has to deal with it because I am her dad. It's tough for me, as a parent, to make peace with that. I hope she will learn how to tackle it when she grows up. On His New Role As Husband & Father I am responsible for a woman who has left her life in Delhi to be with me. I am responsible for my daughter and must be an example for her. I have to be a good human being first, a good actor later. I've realised that this drastic shift is helping me grow as both. No One Knew I Was Actor Pankaj Kapur's Son No one knew I was Pankaj Kapur's son till I joined the industry. It was only after an IMDB page about me was made that people discovered who my father is. I Had A Regular Childhood My mother was a struggling actor, who separated from my dad when I was growing up. I got to know my father only after turning 18. So, I had a regular middle-class childhood, devoid of attention.

On a related note, even Rani Mukerji has the same concern, the Hichki actor told news agency PTI that she wants to shield her daughter from the paparazzi, "My husband being a private person wants Adira to have a normal upbringing. Seeing the circumstances around her, where the parents are slightly known, there will always be an intrigue as to 'how our child is?'. You don't want them to have extra privileges or importance. You want them to grow up as normal people.''

