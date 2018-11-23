 »   »   »  Mission Mangal: Taapsee Pannu Begins Shooting For The Film, Teases Fans With A Sneak-Peek!

Akshay Kumar's Mission Mangal has hit the shooting floors. The film boosts of an ensemble star cast which includes names like Vidya Balan, Taapsee Pannu, Sonakshi Sinha, Sharman Joshi, Kirti Kulhari and Nithya Menen. Mission Mangal is inspired by the women scientists who worked on India's 2014 Mars Orbiter Mission aka MOM.

Taapsee Pannu has kick-started the shooting of the film and took to her Instagram page to share a glimpse from her first day on the sets. She captioned the picture as, "Kritika Agarwal , Navigation and Communication Department, reporting on duty #MissionMangal #FirstDay #FireTheEngines."

In the picture, Taapsee Pannu is seen dressed in a yellow saree with neatly-braid hair. She is also wearing a mangalsutra and pearl drop earrings.

Meanwhile, Mission Mangal recently found itself embroiled in a controversy when a US-based filmmaker, Radha Bhardwaj filed a lawsuit against the film. She alleged that the script of the movie is hers and blamed the makers for plagiarism. Her lawyer said, "There are hundreds of ways to tell the story of Mangalyaan, but Radha came up with the angle of focusing on the women engineers working on the mission."

Reacting to Radha's allegations, producer R. Balki told DNA, "I'm sure many scripts have been written on the Mars Orbiter Mission. But ours is an original screenplay that I have helped Jagan with. He has been living with this vision for three years! We have fictionalised a lot of characters to make it an interesting screenplay out of a core story that only ISRO can claim rights to. Nobody else. People can be upset with their interpretation of a story not being executed, but it is silly to try and stop another interpretation that is being executed."

He further added that Radha is welcome to read the script. "She hasn't even read it... how can she claim this? It's very silly and wrong. Radha, please come over and read it. I'm sure you will find it fresh and refreshing," Balki was quoted as saying by the daily.

Amidst this controversy, the makers have gone ahead with the shooting of the film.