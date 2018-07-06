 »   »   »  Mithun Chakraborty's Son Mahaakshay Drugged The Victim & Forced Himself Upon Her, Claims Lawyer!

Mahaakshay Sexually Harassed The Victim

Speaking to ANI, the victim's lawyer Ravi Soni said, "They both knew each other for four years. Mimoh sexually harassed her and cheated her."

He Drugged Her & Then Forced Upon Himself

He said, "He mixed a sedative in her drink and forced himself upon her. He then promised her of marriage which he kept postponing for all these years and in the end refused to accept her. He even got their horoscope matched but denied her marriage later."

The Girl Is Still Ready To Marry Him

While Mahaakshay is all set to get hitched to another girl Madalsa Sharma this week, Sharma added, "The girl (victim) still wants to marry him but the Chakraborty family is not ready to accept her. So now it is possible that he might get arrested in one or two days. I also got to know that they filed an anticipatory bail in the Bombay High Court which got rejected."

Victim Claimed Mahaakshay Gave Her Pills Which Led To A Miscarriage

In the complaint filed by the victim, she alleged that Mahaakshay had cheated and raped her after being in a physical relationship for almost four years. She also alleged that when she got pregnant, Mimoh gave her pills that led to a miscarriage. The victim also claimed that Yogita had threatened her of dire consequences on continuing her relationship with Mimoh which further led her to move to Delhi from Mumbai.

Meanwhile, Bombay High Court Refused To Grant Interim Relief

Mithun's wife and son approached the Bombay High Court seeking an interim relief from arrest until they approached the Delhi Court. Justice Ajay Gadkari today dismissed the pleas and rejected their approach to interim relief. He told them that they can approach the Delhi court for pre-arrest bail.