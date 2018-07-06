English
 Mithun Chakraborty's Son Mahaakshay Drugged The Victim & Forced Himself Upon Her, Claims Lawyer!

Mithun Chakraborty's Son Mahaakshay Drugged The Victim & Forced Himself Upon Her, Claims Lawyer!

    A few days back, we had reported that the Delhi Court had ordered a registration of an FIR against Bollywood actor Mithun Chakraborty's son Mahaakshay and Yogeeta Bali on charges of rape, cheating and causing miscarriage without consent. Reportedly the victim is a an actress who has worked in Hindi and Bhojpuri films. She filed a complaint before the court stating that she had been in a relationship with Mahakshay since 2015. She also stated that he had made a physical relationship with her after promising to marry her.

    The victim's lawyer claimed that that his client's drink was drugged before the incident. Meanwhile the Bombay High Court today refused to grant relief from arrest to Mithun's wife and son. Scroll down to read more-

    Mahaakshay Sexually Harassed The Victim

    Speaking to ANI, the victim's lawyer Ravi Soni said, "They both knew each other for four years. Mimoh sexually harassed her and cheated her."

    He Drugged Her & Then Forced Upon Himself

    He said, "He mixed a sedative in her drink and forced himself upon her. He then promised her of marriage which he kept postponing for all these years and in the end refused to accept her. He even got their horoscope matched but denied her marriage later."

    The Girl Is Still Ready To Marry Him

    While Mahaakshay is all set to get hitched to another girl Madalsa Sharma this week, Sharma added, "The girl (victim) still wants to marry him but the Chakraborty family is not ready to accept her. So now it is possible that he might get arrested in one or two days. I also got to know that they filed an anticipatory bail in the Bombay High Court which got rejected."

    Victim Claimed Mahaakshay Gave Her Pills Which Led To A Miscarriage

    In the complaint filed by the victim, she alleged that Mahaakshay had cheated and raped her after being in a physical relationship for almost four years. She also alleged that when she got pregnant, Mimoh gave her pills that led to a miscarriage. The victim also claimed that Yogita had threatened her of dire consequences on continuing her relationship with Mimoh which further led her to move to Delhi from Mumbai.

    Meanwhile, Bombay High Court Refused To Grant Interim Relief

    Mithun's wife and son approached the Bombay High Court seeking an interim relief from arrest until they approached the Delhi Court. Justice Ajay Gadkari today dismissed the pleas and rejected their approach to interim relief. He told them that they can approach the Delhi court for pre-arrest bail.

