English
 »   »   »  Despite The Rape Charges, Mithun Chakraborty's Son Mimoh To Marry Madalsa Sharma Today!

Despite The Rape Charges, Mithun Chakraborty's Son Mimoh To Marry Madalsa Sharma Today!

Posted By:
Subscribe to Filmibeat
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

Related Articles

    Despite the rape and cheating allegations pinned against Mithun Chakraborty's son Mahaakshay or Mimoh, he is all set to marry his fiancee Madalsa Sharma in a private ceremony today on July 10, 2018. The wedding will be held at Mithun Chakraborty's hotel in Ooty and only close family members and friends have been invited to attend the wedding.

    Also Read: Salman Khan Can't Digest Sanju's Success? Refuses To Watch The Biopic Despite Sanjay Dutt's Request

    Mimoh and Madalsa Sharma got engaged in a private ceremony in March 2018 and their wedding, which was to be held last week, got cancelled as the police investigation was ongoing. However, both the families decided to postpone the wedding and zeroed in on July 10.

    Mimoh Mahaakshay Mithun Chakraborty Son Madalsa Sharma

    Bombay Times quoted a source as saying, "The couple and their families had a small celebration on July 7 after Mimoh secured bail. In fact, Mimoh and Madalsa's marriage was registered on the same day and a traditional wedding will take place today. A sangeet ceremony took place yesterday (Monday). The guest list was considerably shortened after the complaint."

    Mimoh is accused of cheating and raping a woman on the pretext of marriage. The woman also claims that after she got pregnant, Mimoh provided her with a medicine for her abortion and further alleged that his mother Yogita Bali had threatened her as well. Both Mimoh and his mother Yogita Bali were granted bail by a New Delhi court on July 7, 2018.

    Also Read: 10 Important Things Ranbir Kapoor's Sanju Failed To Show In Sanjay Dutt's Life!

    Go to : Photos
    Go to : Videos
    Go to : Wallpapers

    Get all the buzzing scoop from the world of entertainment - Filmibeat

    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Filmibeat sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Filmibeat website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue