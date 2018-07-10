 »   »   »  Despite The Rape Charges, Mithun Chakraborty's Son Mimoh To Marry Madalsa Sharma Today!

Despite the rape and cheating allegations pinned against Mithun Chakraborty's son Mahaakshay or Mimoh, he is all set to marry his fiancee Madalsa Sharma in a private ceremony today on July 10, 2018. The wedding will be held at Mithun Chakraborty's hotel in Ooty and only close family members and friends have been invited to attend the wedding.

Also Read: Salman Khan Can't Digest Sanju's Success? Refuses To Watch The Biopic Despite Sanjay Dutt's Request

Mimoh and Madalsa Sharma got engaged in a private ceremony in March 2018 and their wedding, which was to be held last week, got cancelled as the police investigation was ongoing. However, both the families decided to postpone the wedding and zeroed in on July 10.

Bombay Times quoted a source as saying, "The couple and their families had a small celebration on July 7 after Mimoh secured bail. In fact, Mimoh and Madalsa's marriage was registered on the same day and a traditional wedding will take place today. A sangeet ceremony took place yesterday (Monday). The guest list was considerably shortened after the complaint."

Mimoh is accused of cheating and raping a woman on the pretext of marriage. The woman also claims that after she got pregnant, Mimoh provided her with a medicine for her abortion and further alleged that his mother Yogita Bali had threatened her as well. Both Mimoh and his mother Yogita Bali were granted bail by a New Delhi court on July 7, 2018.

Also Read: 10 Important Things Ranbir Kapoor's Sanju Failed To Show In Sanjay Dutt's Life!