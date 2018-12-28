English
Mithun Chakraborty Unwell; Flies To Los Angeles Again For Back Treatment?

    Bollywood actor Mithun Chakraborty has been unwell for quite some time. Now if the latest reports are to be believed, he is currently in Los Angeles recuperating after undergoing medical treatment for his ill-health. Apparently, Mithun is suffering from backache for the last few years and now the condition has aggravated.

    A Bollywoodlife report quoted a source as saying, "Since the past few months his back issue aggravated and he was not keeping well due to this. The family then decided to take him to LA for treatment. He was even hospitalized for a few days."

    The report further states that Mithun along along with his son Mahaakshay Chakraborty and daughter-in-law Madalsa Sharma, is in Los Angeles and is getting his treatment done. A close family member, under the condition of anonymity, confirmed to the portal that the actor is in LA and is doing well now.

    In 2016 too, Mithun had flown down to LA for his back treatment. For those who ain't aware, Mithun's back pain started from the time he mistimed his jump from the helicopter in a scene from Luck in 2009.  After that, he shot for many action sequences that only aggravated his health issues.

    On the work front, Mithun was last seen in Anil Sharma's Genius which marked the Bollywood debut of Sharma's son Utkarsh. The film which also starred Nawazuddin Siddiqui was a box-office dud.

    Meanwhile, we wish Mithun da a speedy recovery!

    Story first published: Friday, December 28, 2018, 15:27 [IST]
