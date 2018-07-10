 »   »   »  Mithun Chakraborty's Son Mahaakshay Chakraborty MARRIES Madalsa Sharma [FIRST WEDDING PIC OUT]

English
    Finally, Mithun Chakraborty's son, Mahaakshay Chakraborty marries Madalsa Sharma and we're here with their first wedding picture. The duo is all smiles as they pose for the picture and we wish a very happy married life to the lovely couple.

    The duo registered their marriage on July 7, 2018, and followed the traditional rituals today. A close source to the couple had told Bombay Times, "The traditional wedding, which was cancelled following the arrival of a police team to investigate the complaint, will be held today. The ceremony will take place at Mimoh's father, actor Mithun Chakraborty's plush hotel in Ooty."

    A source close to Mimoh's family says, "The couple and their families had a small celebration on July 7, after Mimoh secured bail. In fact, Mimoh and Madalsa's marriage was registered on the same day, and a traditional wedding will take place today. A sangeet ceremony took place yesterday (Monday). The guest list was considerably shortened after the complaint."

    Mahaakshay, 33, and Madalsa, 26, are reportedly dating since the past three years. For the uninitiated, Madalsa is the daughter of Sheela Sharma, who featured in character roles in films including Hum Saath-Saath Hain and Chori Chori Chupke Chupke.

    For the uninitiated, a Delhi woman had filed a case against Mahaakshay Chakraborty. In her plea, the complainant had alleged that Mahaakshay had cheated and raped her after being in a physical relationship with her for around four years on the pretext of marriage.

    The woman alleged that when she became pregnant, Mahaakshay had given her some medicine which led to an abortion. In her complaint, she also claimed that Yogita Bali had threatened her of dire consequences if she continued the relationship.

