 »   »   » This Celebrity Model Called Sonakshi Sinha A “Cow” While On The Ramp!

Sonakshi Sinha suffered from weight issues during the begin of her career and revealed a harsh truth during the rapid-fire round with Neha Dhupia saying a celebrity model, who is also a columnist; body-shamed her as she walked the ramp at a fashion show.
The actress revealed that when she walked the ramp, a celebrity model blurted out, "What is this cow doing on the catwalk...?" When Neha Dhupia asked for the model's name, Manish Malhotra who was seated next to Sonakshi Sinha said, "Ahh Shamita Singha!" Also, Neha Dhupia, Sonashi Sinha and Manish Malhotra ended the show agreeing, "It isn't nice..."
