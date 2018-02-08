 »   »   » This Celebrity Model Called Sonakshi Sinha A “Cow” While On The Ramp!

Posted By:
Sonakshi Sinha suffered from weight issues during the begin of her career and revealed a harsh truth during the rapid-fire round with Neha Dhupia saying a celebrity model, who is also a columnist; body-shamed her as she walked the ramp at a fashion show.

The actress revealed that when she walked the ramp, a celebrity model blurted out, "What is this cow doing on the catwalk...?" When Neha Dhupia asked for the model's name, Manish Malhotra who was seated next to Sonakshi Sinha said, "Ahh Shamita Singha!" Also, Neha Dhupia, Sonashi Sinha and Manish Malhotra ended the show agreeing, "It isn't nice..."

Sonakshi Sinha

Sonakshi Sinha was called a "Cow" as she walked by the ramp. The incident is really sad!

Chat Show

She revealed the harsh truth during a rapid-fire round with Neha Dhupia at her chat show.

Her BFF

Along with Sonakshi Sinha, ace designer Manish Malhotra was also in the chat show.

Body Shaming

Sonakshi Sinha has been body shamed at several occasions but she has always carried herself with grace.

Shamita Singha

Manish Malhotra said that the celebrity model who called Sonakshi Sinha a "Cow" was Shamita Singha.

Glitterati

Sonakshi Sinha suffered from weight issues during the beginning of her career.

Peace

Sonakshi Sinha has always remained at peace with herself as she doesn't pay heed to what others say about her.

Fashion Police

The fashion police can sometimes go overboard when it comes to judging a person.

Working Hard

Sonakshi Sinha worked really hard at the gym to attain the body that she's currently enjoying.

Live & Let Live

We hope body shaming will stop as soon as possible and let people live and let live.

Sonakshi Sinha
Read more about: sonakshi sinha
Story first published: Thursday, February 8, 2018, 16:09 [IST]
