 »   »   » Arjun, Manish, Khushi & Others Attend Mohit Marwah & Antra Motiwala's Pre-wedding Ceremony! Pictures

Bollywood actor Mohit Marwah is all set to tie the knot to the love of his life Antra Motiwala, and the pre-wedding celebrations have begun in full swing and celebrities such as Arjun Kapoor, Manish Malhotra, Siddhanth Kapoor and Rhea Kapoor attended the extravagant Mehendi ceremony.
Also, Sridevi with daughter Khushi and Boney Kapoor, Harshvardhan and Sonam Kapoor were spotted at the Mumbai airport and are on the way to be a part of the wedding ceremony. The hashtag #Antumoh has been trending on Instagram since morning and we've got you the inside pictures from the pre-wedding ceremony. Check them out below!
Mohit Marwah & Antra Motiwala
The wedding will take place on February 21, 2018 in the UAE and several celebs would be present to bless the couple.
Big Fat Indian Wedding
Mohit and Antra's near and dear ones are reaching the scenic Al Ras Khaimah for the wedding celebrations.
Arjun Kapoor
Arjun Kapoor is the highlight of the Mehendi ceremony and the actor was seen dancing and having a lot of fun.
Sanjay Kapoor & Shanaya Kapoor
Sanjay Kapoor poses with his gorgeous daughter Shanaya Kapoor during the pre-wedding ceremony.
Sridevi & Khushi
Manish Malhotra takes a selfie with his close friends Sridevi and her daughter Khushi Kapoor.
Manish Malhotra Collection
"The Manish Malhotra 2018 Brocade collection, is all about the very beautiful handcrafted brocade from bananas in a glamorous way and the very pretty @kiaraaliaadvani proves that perfectly."
Khushi Kapoor
"The very gorgeous @khushi05k in a #fun #cool top and thread and Fabric Artwork lehangaSkirt .. making the 2018 redifined Indian wear style statement."
So True
Manish Malhotra is proud that several attendees sported his designer wear to the Mehendi ceremony.
Long Live Love
Mohit Marwah and Antra Motiwala were in a relationship from a long time and finally they're all set to become one.
Wedding Day
The wedding would be a grand affair tomorrow on February 21, 2018 in UAE.
But First, Selfie!
Arjun Kapoor clicked a lot of selfies with the attendees and little children as well.
So Beautiful
The ladies look so beautiful and gorgeous, right? Just wow!
Rhea Kapoor
Rhea Kapoor strikes a pose in a yellow dress and look super cool.
Always Joyful
Well, if Arjun Kapoor attends a wedding, he'll always spread joy and cheer to everyone present.