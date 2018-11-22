 »   »   »  Mohit Suri & Udita Goswami Announce The Name Of Their Baby Boy With This Adorable Picture!

We Are All Hearts!

Dressed in a sheer turtleneck top and ripped denims, the heavily pregnant Udita is seen here posing with her hubby and two-year old daughter Devee.

Mommy Love

Previously, Udita and Mohit welcomed their first child Devee in 2015.

Udita's Pregnancy Photoshoot

Yesterday, Udita had shared a series of pictures from her pregnancy photoshoot and the pictures left us with a fuzzy feeling. She captioned them as, "What kept me busy and missing in action."

Made For Each Other

After dating for around nine years, Mohit and Udita tied the knot in 2013. Udita made her Paap in 2003 which was followed by Zeher in 2005.

Mohit on the other hand, is known for films like Zeher, Aashiqui 2, Ek Villain and Half Girlfriend.