 »   »   » Mohit Suri & Sidharth Malhotra's Collaboration Surely Inspires Many!#OPPOF5 Sidharth Limited Edition

Mohit Suri, the ace film director, has seen major commercial success in the recent times. His movies such as Kalyug, Awarapan, Aashiqui 2, sequels of Raaz, and Ek Villain truly reflect in one's mind for the intriguing plots of the movies. Speaking of which, Mohit Suri has again collaborated with Sidharth Malhotra in the making of a short film, that surely will inspire the hearts of many.

If we go back a little in time, the movie Ek Villain, a Bollywood action-fiction, directed by Mohit Suri, entered the 100-Crore club, wherein Sidharth unquestionably did justice to his role. Now, the enigmatic duo - Mohit Suri (a specialist in the genre) and Sidharth Malhotra - is back again in the game to uplift and mesmerize the audience with their short film, for the #OPPOF5 Sidharth Limited Edition.

Sidharth Malhotra is one of the promising artists who surely gives his best in each performance. It has to be remembered that Sidharth, right after the success of the movie Ek Villain, praised Mohit Suri and his visions that helped him grow in his career and hence stated that he is looking forward to working with him again and create more such wonders. Now the time is about right, and they didn't want to miss this opportunity to prove that their alliance can stand true to what they have dreamed of.

More About The Short Film

The short film is about companionship featuring the stunning limited edition OPPO F5. Mohit Suri, Sidharth Malhotra, and Kirti Kharbanda will be illuminating a story of one's world, where a blink can change an entirety and suddenly shatter one's hopes; and in such times, all that one would require is a true companion. This short film shows us how life could restart with a new hope by having that perfect companion by the side, which can help us achieve our dreams and make it a reality.

It is notable that OPPO has started something brilliantly new, conceptualizing an one-of-a-kind short film to kick-start a brand-new smartphone. And this Mohit Suri and Sidharth Malhotra's collaboration has been constantly receiving huge waves of positive comments with the viewership crossing over 15M views.

Now, there's no more waiting, it's time to watch the big boom of a new trend in smartphone industry with the OPPO F5 Sidharth Malhotra limited edition phones.

