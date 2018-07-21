 »   »   »  Monica Dogra & Gizele Thakral Drop Their Tops Off In These Latest Hot Pictures!

Related Articles
The Dhobi Ghat actress Monica Dogra and the Kyaa Kool Hain Hum 3 actress Gizele Thakral have set Instagram on fire with their latest hot pictures, as both the actresses dropped their tops off respectively and set tongues wagging in the droves. Monica Dogra has always been bold when it comes to pictures and doesn't hesitate to try out something new and quirky. She captioned one of her latest topless picture as, "There's a freedom in submission in the incessant wondering and discovering that actually we know absolutely nothing at all."
Gizele Thakral's captions were all about love and being loved. "No feeling can compare to the feeling of being loved, counting my blessings," and "You think you are in love, but you just want to be Loved." Check out Monica Dogra and Gizele Thakral's hot topless pictures below...
The Red Hot Monica Dogra
The Dhobi Ghat actress Monica Dogra stunned her followers on Instagram with her latest pictures and they absolutely loved what she had to offer.
Always Experimenting With Something New
The one thing that her followers love about Monica Dogra is that she's always open to try something new and delivers the best every single time.
Black & White
Her black and white images are so striking and is nothing less than a work of art all by itself.
Bold & Beautiful
Monica Dogra is one of the boldest actress Bollywood has ever seen. She sets the bar high when it comes to hotness and creativity.
The Hot Gizele Thakral
If Monica Dogra's hotness was not enough, even the Kyaa Kool Hain Hum 3 actress Gizele Thakral toom to Instagram and shared her hot topless pictures.
Too Hot To Handle
Gizele Thakral is blessed with a superhot body and can make any one go tizzy!
Red Hot
Gizele Thakral can keep you in a haze with her latest pictures, folks! Be careful.
Kyaa Hot Hain Hum
In reel life, she starred in Kyaa Kool Hain Kum 3 and in real life she's 'Kyaa Hot Hain Hum'.
