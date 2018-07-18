 »   »   »  Mouni Roy On A Roll! Actress Bags Her Third Film Titled 'Made In China' Opposite Rajkumar Rao

Rajkummar Rao To Romance Mouni Roy

Made In China has Rajkummar playing the role of a struggling Gujarati businessman while Mouni will be seen as a Mumbai girl who moves to Ahmedabad after marrying him.



How Mouni Beat Other Leading Ladies To Bag Made In China

Explaining why they zeroed down Mouni to play the leading lady, Dinesh Vijan was quoted as saying by HT, "We wanted someone who'd connect with the heartland and Mouni, a typical Indian beauty, has a huge fan following. She has a strong personality but gentle eyes and is a good dancer which is essential for the role as her character has a passion for classical Indian dance having learnt it. She has started working on her Gujarati dialect."



'I Have Always Look Up To Rajkummar Rao's Work

Mouni told IANS, "I think Rajkummar is a tremendous actor and I have always looked up to his work. I can't wait to start working with him. I am even more ecstatic to be a part of Maddock Films."



Some More Details

Made In China will be directed by Gujarati director Mikhil Musale and will hit the shooting floors in September in Mumbai and will then move to Gujarat and China.

