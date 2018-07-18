English
 »   »   »  Mouni Roy On A Roll! Actress Bags Her Third Film Titled 'Made In China' Opposite Rajkumar Rao

Mouni Roy On A Roll! Actress Bags Her Third Film Titled 'Made In China' Opposite Rajkumar Rao

    After ruling over the small screen for years, Mouni Roy is all ready to step into Bollywood with Akshay Kumar starrer Gold. But even before her debut film could hit the big screens, it looks like she's already a hit with the filmmakers. After signing John Abraham's RAW, the gorgeous actress has now signed her third film.

    The makers of Rajkummar Rao's 'Made In India' have cast Mouni Roy as his leading lady in the film. Trade analyst Taran Adarsh tweeted, " #NewsAlert: Mouni Roy to play Rajkummar Rao's wife in quirky comedy #MadeInChina... Directed by Mikhil Musale... Produced by Dinesh Vijan... Starts Sept 2018 in Mumbai, followed by Gujarat and China."

    Rajkummar Rao To Romance Mouni Roy

    Made In China has Rajkummar playing the role of a struggling Gujarati businessman while Mouni will be seen as a Mumbai girl who moves to Ahmedabad after marrying him.

    How Mouni Beat Other Leading Ladies To Bag Made In China

    Explaining why they zeroed down Mouni to play the leading lady, Dinesh Vijan was quoted as saying by HT, "We wanted someone who'd connect with the heartland and Mouni, a typical Indian beauty, has a huge fan following. She has a strong personality but gentle eyes and is a good dancer which is essential for the role as her character has a passion for classical Indian dance having learnt it. She has started working on her Gujarati dialect."

    'I Have Always Look Up To Rajkummar Rao's Work

    Mouni told IANS, "I think Rajkummar is a tremendous actor and I have always looked up to his work. I can't wait to start working with him. I am even more ecstatic to be a part of Maddock Films."

    Some More Details

    Made In China will be directed by Gujarati director Mikhil Musale and will hit the shooting floors in September in Mumbai and will then move to Gujarat and China.


    Meanwhile, are you looking forward to see Rajkummar-Mouni's new pairing on screen. Pour in your thoughts in the comment section below.

