 »   »   » MOVE OVER Aishwarya Rai Bachchan! Aaradhya's Camaraderie With Abhishek Bachchan RULES The Internet

Abhishek Bachchan and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan make one of the most romantic couples in B-town, who are often seen supporting each other at public events and outings.

But whenever, the duo is spotted with their daughter Aaradhya Bachchan, their pictures are bound to trend on social media. Something similar happened, when Aaradhya came to Chennai along with mommy Aishwarya to support daddy's football team at Indian Super League.

We got our hands some of the beautiful clicks of Aaradhya with Abhishek & Aishwarya that will surely have you gushing over the Bachchan's togetherness!

How Sweet! Aaradhya is often spotted with her mom Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and to see the little munchkin posing like a pro with her father was nothing but a treat to eyes. An Adorable Trio! Abhishek & Aishwarya Rai wave at fans, gathered at the stadium, while Aaradhya Bachchan looks on. Beautiful Is The Word! Aishwarya Rai-Aaradhya Bachchan's candid moment post the match, caught on camera and we just can't stop gushing about their cuteness. Recently, Abhishek Praised Aishwarya Not so long ago, in a conversation with Vogue, Abhishek had praised Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and had said, "When she became a mother her career took a backseat. Today, she does everything for Aaradhya." Abhishek Also Called Her ‘Supermom’ "She is supermom. Soon after Aaradhya was born, the media went at her about her weight gain. Nasty things were written, which really upset me. If that upset her, she said nothing. "Water off a duck's back," said Aishwarya when she saw me perturbed." In Pic: Aishwarya With Her Sunshine On the other side, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan too never shies away from admitting that for her, Aaradhya will always be her first priority. She's also one of the rare actresses of our Industry, who proved the world that a mother can also rule the Industry! Pic Courtesy: Manav Manglani Seen here is Abhishek Bachchan carrying Aaradhya in his arms as she falls asleep, while returning to Mumbai with wife, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan.

On the work front, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan will be next seen in Fanney Khan and the remake of Raat Aur Din.