 »   »   » Move Over Aishwarya Rai & Katrina Kaif! Ranbir Kapoor & Alia Bhatt Send Fans In Tizzy [NEW PIC]

Is Something Really Brewing Between Ranbir & Alia?

Rumours are rife that both actors have a hangover of their break-up and the duo is quite comfortable in each other's company, leaving the gossip-mongers quite excited about the possibility of their link-up.



But This Might Affect Alia's F'ship With Katrina

On the other side, Alia-Ranbir's affair rumour is too good to be true as Alia shares a very warm equation with Katrina Kaif and considering her equation with Kat, we doubt that Alia & Ranbir will become a 'thing'.



An Insider Spilled Beans About Alia-Ranbir's F'ship..

On the other side, an insider close to Karan has revealed to Bollywood Hungama, "Alia Bhatt's presence has kind of rattled Ranbir. She is just getting over heartbreak with Sidharth Malhotra and in a very vulnerable emotional state. There is definitely a friendship brewing between them."



Rumours Also Suggest About 'Another Guy' In Alia's Life..

As reported by Midday, Alia Bhatt is not in love with Ranbir Kapoor, but Kavin Mittal, is the founder of a popular messaging application. The duo met during the World Economic Forum in October 2017.



Ahem! Ahem!

The source also informed the tabloid, "They want to take time to let their friendship evolve. Given their commitments, they see little of each other. But it's certainly a friendship that can go a long way. They (Alia & Kavin) don't want to make a public statement yet".



Coming Back To The Film..

No matter whether something is brewing between Ranbir & Alia, one thing is sure that the film is already in tremendous buzz and so are the lead cast - all thanks to their affair rumours.



They're Fresh Pair Of B-town

Apart from their link-up rumours, fans are also excited about Ranbir-Alia pairing because they are collaborating for a film, for the first time and everyone know that they're the powerhouse of talent and if they're coming together, you only expect 'dhamaaka' at the box-office!

