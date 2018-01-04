 »   »   » Move Over New Year Resolution, Take The Innovative Aiyaary Resolution

The team of Neeraj Pandey's upcoming espionage thriller Aiyaary have joined hands to make innovative Aiyaary resolutions ditching the conventional New year resolutions.

The cast of Aiyaary has introduced a new retort to New Year Resolution termed as 'Aiyaary' resolution.



Manoj Bajpayee took to Twitter to explain the innovative concept of Aiyaary Resolution wherein you recommend a resolution to your friend. The chain resolution is a unique format wherein you decide the task for your friend which your friend has to follow for the upcoming year.



The actor thereby assigned co-star Sidharth Malhotra for the new year resolution, Manoj asked Sidharth to ditch his strict diet and eat whatever he likes for a month.



Manoj Bajpayee took to Twitter to share the video saying, "#NewYearResolution is a thing of the past try out the #AiyaaryResolution this #2018! @S1dharthM waiting for you to tell us your #AiyaaryResolution. #Aiyaary in cinemas on 26.01.18."



Rakul Preet Singh who plays Sidharth Malhotra's love interest in the espionage thriller Aiyaary too assigned a task to the actor. Rakul asked Sidharth to post more pictures of his dog on social media.



The team of Aiyaary shared Rakul Preet's resolution saying, ".@Rakulpreet has sent her #AiyaaryResolution to @S1dharthM of posting way more pictures of his doggo on the internet in 2018. Have you shared your #AiyaaryResolution with the person of your choice?

#Aiyaary in cinemas on 26.01.18".



The lyricist of the film, Manoj Muntashir too took the opportunity to assign Neeraj Pandey to learn driving. Manoj revealed that the filmmaker cannot drive and should finally learn driving.



Manoj Muntashir shared saying, "#NewYearResolutions ki aafat chhod do aur #AiyaaryResolution apnao. Yeh raha mera #AiyaaryResolution @neerajpofficial ke liye! #Aiyaary in cinemas on 26.01.18.@aiyaary @RelianceEnt".



Aiyaary portrays Sidharth Malhotra as an army officer sharing a mentor-protégé bond with Manoj Bajpayee, taking the reel life bond futher Manoj being the mentor has recommended the resolution to Sidharth.



The espionage thriller also stars Anupam Kher, Naseeruddin Shah, Rakul Preet Singh, Kumud Mishra, Pooja Chopra, Adil Hussain and Vikram Gokhale in pivotal roles.



Aiyaary promises to offer not just a content heavy script but also power packed performances by the ensemble cast.



The Neeraj Pandey directorial revolves around two strong-minded army officers having completely different views, yet right in their own ways.



With films like Special 26, Baby, Rustom amongst others Neeraj Pandey has paid tribute to the uniform officials of the nation that serve its public. Aiyaary will yet again be an ode to army officials.



The trailer of Aiyaary has got everyone hooked and is adding to the excitement to the film. With all the love coming from the defense forces, Aiyaary is sure to be a treat this Republic day.



Plan C and Jayantilal Gada (Pen) presents Aiyaary A Neeraj Pandey Film. Produced by Shital Bhatia, Dhaval Jayantilal Gada, Motion Picture Capital is slated to release on 26th January, 2018.



