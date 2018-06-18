English
 Move Over Ranbir-Alia! Deepika Padukone Just Publicly Declared Her Love For Ranveer Singh

Move Over Ranbir-Alia! Deepika Padukone Just Publicly Declared Her Love For Ranveer Singh

Posted By:
    Deepika Padukone Shows her love for Ranveer Singh with this Comment । FilmiBeat

    While Ranbir Kapoor- Alia Bhatt's relationship is currently the talk of the town, Ranbir's former flame Deepika Padukone too just left us pleasantly surprised. Unlike her beau Ranveer Singh who regularly keeps writing cute comments on her Instagram posts, Deepika doesn't indulge in much public display of affection.

    However the 'Padmaavat' actress made an exception this time. Ranveer shared a smoking hot picture of himself on his Instagram page and his lady love couldn't help herself from showing her possessive side. Check it out right here-

    Aye Hottie Ranveer Singh

    With his shirt undone, Ranveer Singh strikes a drool-worthy pose by the sea-side. Somebody please call the fire-brigade!

    A Jealous Deepika Padukone Couldn't Help From Posting This

    While everybody was going gaga over his picture, his girlfriend Deepika Padukone dropped a ‘mine' with three heart-eyes emojis!

    Made For Each Other

    "When we're with each other, we don't need anything or anyone else. We're comfortable in each other's presence. Sometimes it's intelligent conversation, sometimes just silence, sometimes there's a childlike innocence. We keep each other grounded. We are good in that sense," Deepika had revealed in a Filmfare interview last year.

    Deepika On Getting Married

    In the same interview, she had also opened up her marriage plans and said, " I can't put a year to it. Honestly, I've never been able to do anything that is time bound. I believe relationships have their way of unfolding. As far as my equation with him is concerned, I am sure that will unfold in its own manner. I can't wait to be a homemaker. Because from the time I was a little girl, I've always wanted to be that. I've always wanted to start a family."

    This Is What Deepika Loves The Most About Ranveer

    Recently while speaking to Filmfare Middle East, Deepika had revealed, "Everything other than the most obvious. I am bored when people say they love his energy. The man has so much more! He is an extremely good human being. He is kind and good to people. He is very real, emotional and sensitive. He is a man who is not afraid to cry and I love that about him. He is a man!"

    When Deepika Spoke About Her Divine Connection With Ranveer

    "He is my best friend (and this is not to be taken lightly). I am emotional, sensitive and vulnerable and I hurt easily. I can be so naked in front of Ranveer... and I know he will never hurt me or take me for granted. That is the kind of trust and understanding we have. The reason I love and respect him is that I can bare my soul and still feel comfortable. If this is divine connection - this is what it is!"

    Meanwhile rumors are rife that the lovebirds might walk down the aisle in November this year.

    Story first published: Monday, June 18, 2018, 13:33 [IST]
    Other articles published on Jun 18, 2018
    X
