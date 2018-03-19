 »   »   » Mrunal Thakur On Working With Hrithik Roshan In Super 30: He Is Humble & Dedicated

Hrithik Roshan starrer Super 30 marks the Bollywood debut of Mrunal Thakur who is all set to play the leading lady in the film. The actress first rose to fame in Zee TV's popular show 'Kumkum Bhagya'.

Super 30 has Hrithik essaying the role of the Bihari math genius, Anand Kumar. The superstar and Mrunal have completed a schedule in Varanasi, Uttar Pradesh, and are currently shooting in Sambhar, Rajasthan.



While talking about her debut Mrunal shared, "It truly feels like a dream come true and the beginning of a special journey. I am extremely excited and grateful to be working with Hrithik, Vikas Bahl, Phantom, and Sajid Nadiadwala for my first Bollywood film."



Drawing a deep breath, she added, "Hrithik is such an inspiration. Just observing him on the set has taught me so much. The way he works is not just for himself, he is a team player and is so giving. I am absolutely loving each day of the shoot. I am so comfortable shooting with Hrithik. He is humble and dedicated, and that makes me want to give my 200 percent."



Super 30 will showcase Hrithik in a never seen before avatar, playing a Bihari for the first time in his career.



The actor wrapped shooting for the first schedule of the film in Banaras and recently shot for a part of the film in Sambhar, Rajasthan.



Earlier while speaking about the film, director Vikas Bahl had said, " Super 30 is a story of the struggles of those genius kids who have one opportunity and how those 30 amongst thousands of others redefine success. The film will focus on the Super 30 program that Kumar started, which trains 30 IIT aspirants to crack its entrance test."



He had further added, " Truth, they say, is stranger than fiction. Anand sir's life story is the most beautiful and shocking example of it. His mission to share his knowledge and educate children to get them and their families out of poverty is unprecedented. Fighting circumstances, lack of resources and the system that only wanted to pull him down, he is the true hero of today's India. I'm excited to take his story to the world."



Super 30 is scheduled to hit the theatrical screens on 25th January 2019.