 »   »   » MUCH DESERVED! Shahid Kapoor Enters The 100 Crore Club With Padmaavat

Padmaavat Is Shahid Kapoor's First 100 Crore Film

Yes, you heard that right! The handsome hunk has finally entered the 100 crore club with this Sanjay Leela Bhansali directorial.



Shahid On Padmavat Becoming His Highest Grosser

Recently while talking to a section of media, Shahid said, "I don't really think that the box office is up to any actor. Maybe I can at least speak for the current generation. You see the numbers of actors who work with Sanjay Leela Bhansali, you can see the numbers of actors who work with him but he isn't directing it. How can I take credit for the numbers? Nobody should take the credit for the numbers for Padmaavat. It should be Sanjay Leela Bhansali who should take all the credit."



He Is Happy To Be A Hero Of A SLB Film

Shahid further added, "We all know that the actors who work with him, they all jump. I am thankful that he gave me this opportunity and he has also taken me to such wide audience. And I know that in the years to come, it will benefit me. Of course, it is not about Padmaavat, it is what we do after Padmaavat. The film is his credit, what we do after this, will define where we stand in terms of how people view us. I am happy to be the hero of his film because all the heroes of his film become the bigger stars (laughs)!











Shahid Isn't Insecure Of Doing Two Hero Films

When asked about doing two hero films, he said, " Who says that an actor can't do two hero films? Your question is to the wrong actor. I am the one who did it. Everyone in Padmaavat did it. Go ask this question to the ones who are not doing it. Then I wouldn't have done it. If your insecurities are driving you, they are taking you away from the opportunities that God gives to you. Every opportunity brings something new to an actor. You have to take the right opportunity and the right result will be defined over a period of time. Smart choices make good careers!



He Speaks Up On The Controversial Jauhar Scene

What happened right before the jauhar scene? The king died. How can it be a celebration when the king has died?



"Every practice happens for various reasons. Within this film, Padmavati believed she would want to go into the fire as opposed to handing herself over to a man who is so evil, that he is ready to kill the entire kingdom to achieve one woman. Now you decide whether thats a good thing or a bad."





