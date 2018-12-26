 »   »   »  Mukesh Ambani, Aishwarya Rai, Waheeda Rehman Others Attend The Late Nana Chudasama’s Prayer Service

Mukesh Ambani Pays Respects To Late Nana Chudasama

Business tycoon Mukesh Ambani paid his respects to the Late Nana Chudasama by attending a prayer service held in his memory. Chudasama passed away on Sunday, December 23rd, 2018, after suffering from an illness for a brief period.

Aishwarya & Abhishek At The Prayer Service

Aishwarya Rai and her husband Abhishek Bachchan attended the memorial service held for the Late Nana Chudasama today. Aishwarya's mother Brindya Rai also accompanied them. Chudasama was not just a former sheriff and jurist in Mumbai city, but also a respected social activist. He received the Padma Shri in 2005 for his work in the social sector.

Vetern Actress Waheeda Rehman

Veteran actress Waheeda Rehman attended the prayer service for noted jurist, Late Nana Chudasama. Chudasama was known for his banners put up above a popular pizza joint on Marine Drive, in South Mumbai, which carried out captivating messages and comments on important issues of the day. The messages on the banners were compiled into a book titled, ‘History on a Banner'.

Jackie Shroff Arrives To Pay Respects

Jackie Shroff arrived to pay his respects to the Late Nana Chudasama. Chudasama founded the following NGOs - Giants International, I Love Mumbai, the National Kidney Foundation, and the Forum Against Drugs and Aids. He carried out his social work through these NGOs, some of which have an international presence too.

Raveena Tandon Attended Memorial Service Of The Padma Shri Awardee

Actress Raveena Tandon attended the memorial service for Padma Shri awardee, late Nana Chudasama, today. The eminent jurist was the father of BJP spokesperson, Shaina NC. "With profound grief, we inform you that our beloved father Nana Chudasama breathed his last today," Shaina NC said in a statement.

Juhi Chawla Arrives With Her Mother

Actress Juhi Chawla attended the prayer service along with her mother, Mona Chawla.

Actress Urmila Matondkar Attends Prayer Service

Urmila Matondkar also attended the prayer service for the late Nana Chudasama in Mumbai today.

