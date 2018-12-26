 »   »   »  Mukesh Ambani, Aishwarya Rai, Waheeda Rehman Others Attend The Late Nana Chudasama’s Prayer Service

TRENDING ON ONEINDIA
Former sheriff of Mumbai, Nana Chudasama passed away on Sunday morning after a brief illness. Nana Chudasama was also a noted jurist and founder of several NGO's through which he carried out social work. He was awarded the Padma Shri in recognition of his work in the social sector. Today, December 26th, 2018, a prayer service was held in memory of Nana Chudasama which was attended by many celebrities from Bollywood and public figures such as Mukesh Ambani, Aishwarya Rai and Abhishek Bachchan, Waheeda Rehman, Jackie Shroff and others.
Mukesh Ambani Pays Respects To Late Nana Chudasama
Business tycoon Mukesh Ambani paid his respects to the Late Nana Chudasama by attending a prayer service held in his memory. Chudasama passed away on Sunday, December 23rd, 2018, after suffering from an illness for a brief period.
Aishwarya & Abhishek At The Prayer Service
Aishwarya Rai and her husband Abhishek Bachchan attended the memorial service held for the Late Nana Chudasama today. Aishwarya's mother Brindya Rai also accompanied them. Chudasama was not just a former sheriff and jurist in Mumbai city, but also a respected social activist. He received the Padma Shri in 2005 for his work in the social sector.
Vetern Actress Waheeda Rehman
Veteran actress Waheeda Rehman attended the prayer service for noted jurist, Late Nana Chudasama. Chudasama was known for his banners put up above a popular pizza joint on Marine Drive, in South Mumbai, which carried out captivating messages and comments on important issues of the day. The messages on the banners were compiled into a book titled, ‘History on a Banner'.
Jackie Shroff Arrives To Pay Respects
Jackie Shroff arrived to pay his respects to the Late Nana Chudasama. Chudasama founded the following NGOs - Giants International, I Love Mumbai, the National Kidney Foundation, and the Forum Against Drugs and Aids. He carried out his social work through these NGOs, some of which have an international presence too.
Raveena Tandon Attended Memorial Service Of The Padma Shri Awardee
Actress Raveena Tandon attended the memorial service for Padma Shri awardee, late Nana Chudasama, today. The eminent jurist was the father of BJP spokesperson, Shaina NC. "With profound grief, we inform you that our beloved father Nana Chudasama breathed his last today," Shaina NC said in a statement.
Juhi Chawla Arrives With Her Mother
Actress Juhi Chawla attended the prayer service along with her mother, Mona Chawla.
Actress Urmila Matondkar Attends Prayer Service
Urmila Matondkar also attended the prayer service for the late Nana Chudasama in Mumbai today.
Well Known Public Figures Attended The Late Nana Chudasama's Prayer Service
Well known public figures and celebrities from the Hindi film industry attended the prayer service held in memory of noted jurist, the late Nana Chudasama today.