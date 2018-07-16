 »   »   »  Mulk: Anubhav Sinha Gives A Fitting Reply To The Trolls In An Open Letter!

The trailer of Mulk gathered a lot of positive reviews and Rishi Kapoor stole the show with his stellar performance. Taapsee Pannu looked amazing as well and as soon as the trailer was released, trolls got down to business and pointed their guns at the movie claiming that the film-makers are running a propaganda machine through to garner support and sympathy for Muslims. Some even went ahead by saying that Mulk is funded by none other than India's most wanted terrorist Dawood Ibrahim and some also claimed that maybe the Congress party has a hand in the movie.

There were several other comments that were extremely nasty and vulgar and it went on for days. However, notwithstanding all of the non-sense, Mulk director Anubhav Sinha lashed out against the trolls by posting an open letter and rubbished the claims that the movie is being funded by Dawood Ibrahim. He even cleared the air that the movie is not funded by Rahul Gandhi, the Congress party or even RSS and explained the actual facts that the movie is indeed produced by "Mr. Deepak Mukut and his father Kamal Mukut, a veteran in this business."



Check out the open letter posted by Mulk director Anubhav Sinha below...



An open letter to all the trolls. Bring it on!!! pic.twitter.com/QSLMOBLmnz

— Anubhav Sinha (@anubhavsinha) July 15, 2018

Mulk starring Rishi Kapoor, Taapsee Pannu, Ashutosh Rana and Prateik Babbar is all set to hit the theatres on August 3, 2018. The movie is directed by Anubhav Sinha and co-produced by Deepak Mukut. The music for the movie is composed by Prasad Sashte and Anurag Saikia, while the lyrics is penned by Shakeel Azmi.

