 Mulk Trailer: Rishi Kapoor & Taapsee Pannu Will Blow Your Mind With Their Terrific Acting!

Mulk Trailer: Rishi Kapoor & Taapsee Pannu Will Blow Your Mind With Their Terrific Acting!

Posted By:
    The trailer of Rishi Kapoor-Taapsee Pannu starrer Mulk is out and they have left us all speechless. We won't be wrong if we say this is one of the best trailers of 2018 so far. In the film, Taapsee Pannu essays the role of a defense lawyer named Aarti Mohammed, while Rishi Kapoor essays the role of the accused named Murad Ali Mohammed. The trailer looks quite gripping and intense and it will surely leave you in the awe of Rishi Kapoor. He is just marvellous!

    The teaser ends with Taapsee's hard-hitting dialogue that will leave a long-lasting impact on viewers. She can be heard saying, "Ek mulk kagaz pe nakshon ke lakeeron se nahi batta, Sir. Mulk batta hai rang se, bhasha se, dharam se, zaat se."

    Apart from Taapsee Pannu and Rishi Kapoor, Mulk also stars Pratiek Babbar and Rajat Kapoor in key roles. The film is helmed by Anubhav Sinha and is slated to hit the theatres on August 3, 2018.

    Story first published: Monday, July 9, 2018, 14:26 [IST]
