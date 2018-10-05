 »   »   »  Mumbai Police Files Complaint Against Tanushree For Her Statements Against MNS Chief Raj Thackeray

Tanushree Dutta accused Nana Patekar of sexually harassing her on the sets of Horn OK Please in 2008 and stated that when she turned down his unruly advances, Nana called goons from the Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) to vandalise her car and threaten her with dire consequences. The attack was caught on video and several news channels played it in 2008. A defamation case has now been filed against Tanushree Dutta for her comments about the MNS and its chief Raj Thackeray by the Mumbai police.

The case was filed by the Kaij police in Maharashtra's Beed district on Wednesday evening, after MNS district unit president Sumant Dhas lodged a complaint.

Sumant Dhas alleges that Tanushree Dutta defamed Raj Thackeray and the MNS and has a conspiracy against the party. A police officer was quoted as saying to PTI. "We have registered a non-cognisable offence against Dutta under Section 500 (defamation) of the Indian Penal Code and are investigating the complaint. We have also asked the complainant to approach court."

The MNS youth wing, meanwhile, handed over a letter to the makers of the Bigg Boss, following reports that Tanushree Dutta might participate in the ongoing season of the TV reality show. The party workers threatened violence on the sets in Lonavla if she was let in.

Also, Nana Patekar has been receiving support from politicians, as Maharashtra Legislator and Rural Development Minister, Deepak Vasant Kesarkar came out by saying that Nana Patekar has an "illustrious personality" who has done a lot of great and tremendous work for Maharashtra and doubted Tanushree Dutta's claims and questioned her veracity.

(Inputs From PTI)