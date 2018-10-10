India's LARGEST EVER political poll. Have you participated yet?
Mumbai Police To Record Tanushree Dutta's Statements Against Nana Patekar

    Tanushree Dutta lodged a complaint against Nana Patekar with the Maharashtra Women Commission and they've sent the actor a legal notice, for which he has to reply within 10 days. The notice has been slapped at the Horn OK Please producer Samee Siddiqui, director Rakesh Sarang and choreographer Ganesh Acharya as well, and all of them have been given the 10-day bracket to respond to the notice.

    Also, the Mumbai police has swung into action and will record Tanushree Dutta's statements at her residence and it is reported that the process will begin at 5:30 PM.

    Tanushree Dutta Nana Patekar

    The entire controversy blew out when Tanushree Dutta returned from the United States a month ago after a decade of being away from India and the film industry and levelled allegations against Nana Patekar that he sexually harassed her on the sets of Horn OK Please in 2008. When she turned down his advances, he called up goons from the MNS party and they vandalised her car and threatened her with dire consequences.

    Several celebrities came out in support of Tanushree Dutta and the others supported Nana Patekar claiming that he's innocent. Nana Patekar has stuck to his words saying that Tanushree Dutta is lying and had also cancelled a press conference, citing that his lawyers advised him to do so. Now that the police will soon investigate on the matter, we hope justice will be served for whoever has done wrong.

