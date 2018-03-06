 »   »   » 'Munna Michael' Actress Nidhhi Agerwal Signs Her Second Film; Read Details Here!

Nidhhi Agerwal made her Bollywood debut opposite Tiger Shroff in Sabbir Khan's Munna Michael. For all those who are wondering why we haven't heard much about the actress lately, here's some good news!

We now have it that the actress is all set to star in Shree Narayan Singh's next film after Shahid Kapoor- Shraddha Kapoor starrer Batti Gul Meter Chalu. The film will be produced by Prerna Arora's KriAj Entertainment.

Nidhi is very excited to kickstart her second venture and is looking forward to collaborating with KriArj and director Shree Narayan Singh.

Confirming the news, she tells us, "I'm really happy to be on board for Shree sir's next film. He is amazing and I am sure there is a lot I will get to learn from him and of course from my producer, Prerna. Can't wait to begin this journey and give it my all."

Since its too early to divulge details about the project, the character attributes of Nidhhi's role are kept under wraps.

Nidhhi Agerwal who does not hail from the film industry has made it on her won and finds her roots in Banglaore just like Deepika Padukone and Anushka Sharma.

In one of her earlier interviews, when asked about her biggest inspirations, Nidhhi had said, " My parents, I hope I make them proud. In Bollywood, I'd say Deepika Padukone. She's so beautiful and talented, and a Bengaluru girl just like me. I used to see her and her sister quite often in Bengaluru because we were in the same school. Deepika would come to pick her sister up at the bus stop. I would just look at her and think, 'Oh, my God! This girl is so pretty. I wish I can be like her someday'.

She even confessed to have a huge crush on Shahrukh Khan and had said in an interview, " I am a huge Shah Rukh Khan fan. He's one of the biggest reasons why I have joined the industry. I have grown up watching and loving his films. I hope someday I will get to work with him."

One of the youngest actresses in the industry, Nidhhi Agerwal has earned quite a fan-base in a short span of time gaining 1 million followers on Instagram. Her song Ding Dang girl has also been one of the most popular songs amongst audiences!

Watch out this space for more details on Nidhhi's new film.

