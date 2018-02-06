 »   »   » From Aamir Khan To Alia Bhatt, Many Celebs Accepted It! Muruganantham Reacts To 'Padman' Challenge

Akshay Always Wanted To Make Social Films

"I always wanted to work and make such films but I was not a producer during that time. I didn't had enough money but now I can. My wife told me about Muruganantham and then we met R Balki. So we thought about making this movie," Akshay told reporter.



‘Even Hollywood Has Not A Film On Sanitary Pads’

"Even Hollywood has not a film on sanitary pads or menstrual hygiene. People always make documentaries but they don't want to make commercial films. We have tried to do that," he added.



Muruganantham Reacts To Celebs’ Accepting ‘Padman’ Challenge

Talking about Padman Challenge which has caught the eyes of celebs like Aamir Khan, Alia Bhatt and others, Muruganantham said he wanted spread awareness about menstrual hygiene through the initiative.



"I just want to spread awareness about menstrual hygiene. So far only women speak about it.



I want men to start speaking about it. Every father, brother and husband should know about menstruation. It is not just about women, it is about men too," Muruganantham said.



How Twinkle Came Across Muruganantham's Story

Twinkle said she came across Muruganantham's story while researching about menstruation online and found it to be an "incredible story" to tell.



"I was doing some research and reading some columns on menstruation and I came across Muruganantham's story."



"Immediately it gripped me because this was an incredible story. There were two parts to this story. One part was menstruation where a man was doing something for his wife," said Twinkle.

