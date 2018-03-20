 »   »   » Music Companies Approach Amazon Prime India Original's 'The Remix' For Music Rights!

The first three episodes of Amazon Prime India Original's 'The Remix' is out.

Amazon Prime India Originals have successfully delivered remixed versions of Bollywood songs. Reportedly, the show has grabbed eyes of big music companies.

The first three episodes saw the contestants jazzing up songs like 'O o jaane Jaana','Sheila Ki Jawani', 'Love Dose', 'Main Lovely Ho Gayiaan', 'Senorita' and others.Buzz is that music companies have approached to cut an album from songs performed on the show.

Amazon Prime Video have a bought a unique concept with 'The Remix' as it brings together DJ's and singers on the same platform performing and recreating iconic songs.

The Remix has given people a platform to showcase their talent in a unique way.

It is a popular format abroad and Amazon has got it here in India.

The Remix has brought few celebrated names from various fields together to get the digital content one notch higher. Karan Tacker, Amit Trivedi, Sunidhi Chauhan, and Nucleya are the judges of the show.

Earlier while speaking to Firstpost, Sunidhi had said, " What I love about the show is that a pair (DJ and vocalist) is given two to three days to prepare a song, so you also get to see the whole process of how it is made.

People usually don't know what goes into it, what makes it sound so different. Also, it's not the regular, commercialised remix that the contestants do; they actually recreate, recompose sounds, add elements to it... So it is totally different. This way, I think, people will be more educated about the remixes, in a more tasteful way."

The next episode of the show will get streamed on 23rd March 2018.

Amazon Prime Original The Remix is created and produced by Greymatter Entertainment and has been launched on 9th March 2018, exclusively on Amazon Prime Video.