 »   »   »  MUST READ: Here's How Irrfan Khan Left Everyone In Splits On The Sets Of Karwaan!

Director Akarsh Khurana feels that everyone including him on the sets of Karwaan were awestruck by Irrfan Khan's improvisations.

Akarsh Khurana shared,"[During] the first couple of days [of working together], we were a bit intimidated. [But] he put us all at ease and was extremely comfortable to work with. He enjoyed being [on location] in Kerala and was quite taken by it."



Akarsh further informed that Irrfan had done his homework for his character, he shared,"As for his role, he had done thorough homework, and built a persona, with a dialect, for Shaukat. He had loved [the] dialogues from the first narration itself, so, he was happy to be spouting the lines. His occasional improvisations had us in splits".



Speaking about casting Dulquer Salmaan, Khurrana revealed, "I have been following Dulquer for a while after Mani Ratnam's O Kadhal Kanmani. And I really loved his movie, Charlie. He has showcased a fantabulous performance in it. Then I watched his movies, Bangalore days, Kammattipaadam and so on...He is the perfect cast for the movie."



Karwaan trailer has garnered immense love and acclaim from all quarters since the trailer has been out. It has struck chords with the audience as soon as it was unveiled, thanks to the uniqueness and freshness of the content.



Irrfan Khan is at his quirkiest best in the trailer, the talented actor delivers dialogues that will make you laugh out loud and he delivers them in his signature style.



Dulquer Salmaan and Mithila Palkar also appear brilliant in the trailer and are seen essaying their roles with confidence.



Karwaan trailer begins with Dulquer's character receiving news about his father's demise.



This serious news brings up a very unique and comical twist to the story as there is a mix-up of dead bodies, which brings Dulquer's character and his best buddy played by Irrfan to meet a lot of interesting characters on their journey to Kochi.



The film which is all set for a theatrical release on 3rd August 2018, has been shot in the beautiful locales of Kerala and traces the lead cast's journey from Bangalore to Kochi via Ooty.



Interestingly Karwaan also mark's RSVP's first theatrical release of the year and is co-produced by Priti Rathi Gupta.



'Karwaan' is a roller coaster ride of three different characters and how their lives get connected on an unexpected journey.



Produced by Ronnie Screwvalas creative production house 'RSVP' in association with 'Ishka films', Karwaan is directed by Akarsh Khurana and is slated to release on 3rd August, 2018.