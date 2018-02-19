 »   »   » MUST READ! Sanjay Dutt REVEALS How He Is A Part Of Ranbir Kapoor Starrer Dutt

After the super-hit successes of three films, Sanjay Dutt is all set to collaborate with Rajkumar Hirani and Vidhu Vinod Chopra for the fourth and most special association, Dutt biopic.

The much-awaited film stars Ranbir Kapoor in the lead role whose first look has already piqued up everyone's curiosity so much so that people are waiting with bated breath for the makers to drop the first teaser.



For all those who are wondering if they would get to watch the real man too on the celluloid, we bring you all the details...



Sanju Shares A Special Bond With The Makers The bond between actor Sanjay Dutt and filmmakers Rajkumar Hirani and Vidhu Vinod Chopra dates back to the trio's first film together Munnabhai MBBS in 2003.

We Just Can't Wait 15 years after the first film, the trio is all set to come together for the biggest association of the three-the biopic of Sanjay Dutt.

But, There's A Catch! Though Sanjay won't directly be a part of the film, the actor regards the biopic as the biggest association with Rajkumar Hirani and Vidhu Vinod Chopra.

It's Different This Time Talking about the special association the actor shared, "Vinod and Raju are like family to me. They have been an important part of my life. While we have worked together multiple times in the past, my involvement in our recent association has been very different".

Kudos To Hirani's Hard Work And Dedication It was the immense love that the three share that made the biopic possible. Rajkumar Hirani spent hours and hours watching over 300 hours of footage for the biopic, which is a testimony of their bond.

On Ranbir Kapoor's Dutt About the biopic Sanjay Dutt shared, "Usually, they narrate the story to me. This time it was me who kept narrating my life stories to them."



Earlier while speaking to a leading magazine, Ranbir had revealed, "The biopic that Rajkumar Hirani is making will teach you something. It will talk about human flaws, the emotional father-son story (between Sanjay and the late Sunil Dutt), his relationship with his best friend, with the women in his life. It's emotional, it's funny, it's sad, it's bittersweet. The youth have a lot to learn from his mistakes



Dutt is slated to release on 29th June and has a stellar ensemble cast comprising of Ranbir Kapoor, Sonam Kapoor, Anushka Sharma, Paresh Rawal, Manisha Koirala, Dia Mirza and Vicky Kaushal.



