 »   »   » My First Ever Meeting With Salman Khan Was Through Katrina Kaif: Ali Abbas Zafar

It Is Too Early To Talk About Bharat

The human-drama is a remake of the 2014 South Korean film,"Ode To My Father". "It is a very different film from Tiger and Sultan. We are trying to do something new with it. Its too early to talk about it," he said when prodded about Bharat. Ali believes working with Salman has added maturity to his craft as a filmmaker.''

Salman Is A Mature Actor

"People tell me theres a lot of maturity in my work now. May be that maturity has got to do because Im working with Salman Khan who has so much experience. The text that I write kind of compliments (him) and he as a mature actor takes it to another level."

I Met Salman Through Katrina

While today he and the superstar stand as one of the most formidable director-actor duos in Bollywood, Zafars first meeting with Salman - some seven-eight years ago - was about everything else but work.

"My first ever meeting with him was through Katrina (Kaif). She was there in my first film (Mere Brother Ki Dulhan) and we went to his house, somewhere in 2010-2011. We just had a very normal, regular conversation. At that point of time I had no idea I am going to make films with him.''

I Was Just Starting My Career

"He was a huge star and I was just starting my career. We had a nice chat about life and world but not about cinema. He asked me where do I come from, what I want to do.''