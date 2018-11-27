English
 »   »   »  'My Name Is Lakhan' Singer Mohammad Aziz Passes Away After Suffering Cardiac Arrest

'My Name Is Lakhan' Singer Mohammad Aziz Passes Away After Suffering Cardiac Arrest

By
    Here's some heartbreaking news pouring in. Veteran singer Mohammad Aziz passed away in Mumbai's Nanavati Hospital on Thursday. Mohammad was admitted in the Nanavati hospital of Mumbai where he breathed his last. Johnny Lever's brother Jimmy Moses took to social media to break the news.

    has lent his voice to over 2000 songs in Hindi, Bengali and Odia films. During his career spanning three decades, he worked with some of the biggest names from the music industry Kalyanji-Anandji, Laxmikant-Pyarelal, Rahul Dev Burman, Naushad, O. P. Nayyar, Bappi Lahiri amongst others.

    moha

    Some of his famous tracks include  My name is Lakhan from Ram Lakhan, Tin Tina Tin Mahaanta, Teri Bewafai Ka Shikwa, Mitwa Bhool Na Jana and many more.

    In an interview with Peeping Moon, Johnny Lever's brother Jimmy revealed that yesterday,the singer had a show in Kolkata. When he reached the Mumbai airport today, he started feeling unwell. When he took a cab, he told the driver that he's not feeling well after which he was taken to Nanavati hospital where he suffered a cardiac arrest and passed away.

    Mohammad Aziz's daughter, Sana Aziz said, "He always used to travel with someone. So, we got a call from them only. He died due to heart blockage. The problem started even before he boarded the flight but he just wanted to get back home. The last rites will happen in Mumbai only but not much has been decided yet"

    Tuesday, November 27, 2018, 20:10 [IST]
