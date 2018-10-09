 »   »   »  Namaste England's Second Trailer: Arjun Kapoor & Parineeti Chopra Bring In Twists & Turns!

Opting for an unconventional way, the makers of Namaste England released another trailer of the Vipul Amrutlal Shah romantic love story.

Taking a cue from the first trailer, the second trailer showcases a varied range of emotions, including romance, drama and heartbreak. While the audience was gearing up for a story filled with love and passion, the latest trailer offers an interesting twist to the film, asking the question, 'How far can you go for love?'



As trouble starts brewing in Param and Jasmeet's paradise, the film takes an unconventional turn with the entry of Alisha in Param's life. In turn of events, Arjun, who migrates to London illegally to have Parineeti back in is life, meets Alisha. With the entry of new character, making it a triangle in the love story, It leaves the viewers wondering who Param will eventually marry. Check out the trailer here-







Arjun Kapoor and Parineeti Chopra have been piquing the interest of the audience with their fun banters and adorable chemistry. They will be seen collaborating for the second time after the actors' debut film 'Ishaqzaade'.



Produced and directed by Vipul Amrutlal Shah, the film is presented by Pen Movies and Reliance Entertainment in association with Blockbuster Movie Entertainers. 'Namaste England' has gone on floors with this announcement and is scheduled to hit the theatres on the 19th of October, 2018.

