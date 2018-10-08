 »   »   »  Tanushree Dutta & Nana Patekar Controversy: The Actor Cancels The Press Conference

Bollywood actress Tanushree Dutta has alleged that ten years ago, on the sets of Horn Ok Pleassss, Nana Patekar had harassed her. Nana Patekar was supposed to hold a press conference on Oct 8th to speak on Tanushree Dutta's sexual harassment allegations against him, but as per the recent reports he has cancelled the conference.

Nana's son, Malhar Nana Patekar, has sent out a message to the media saying, "Sorry to be messaging at this hour , just wanted to inform that there's no press conference tomorrow , please pass on the message to your colleagues in the media , will let you know about the further proceedings soon , regards, Malhar Nana Patekar."

As per PTI, Nana Patekar recently denied that he'd misbehaved with actor Tanushree Dutta, calling her claims a "lie". "I said this ten years ago... a lie is a lie (Dus saal pehle bol chuka hoon, ab jo jhoot hai woh jhoot hai')," Patekar told reporters at the Mumbai airport. Patekar was shooting for the upcoming film Housefull 4 in Jodhpur, and landed in Mumbai on Saturday.

The actor was surrounded by officials as he exited the airport. At the Jodhpur airport, when the reporters asked Nana Patekar about the allegations and maintaining silence over it, he chose not to answer any query.

When asked about addressing the media in detail, Patekar said, "It will happen". Patekar's lawyer has sent a legal notice to Dutta. (With inputs from PTI).

