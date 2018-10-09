 »   »   »  Nana Patekar On Tanushree Dutta's Allegations: 'Truth Which Was 10 Years Ago Remains The Same Today'

Tanushree Dutta Nana Patekar Controversy: Finally Nana gives his clarification; Video | FilmiBeat

Recently, Tanushree Dutta opened up about facing sexual harassment by Nana Patekar on the sets of Horn Ok Please in 2008. The actress had alleged that when she refused to shoot an intimate song with Nana, he along with choreographer Ganesh Acharya harassed him. She also claimed that Nana also called some goons to attack her vanity van.

Ever since Tanushree made this shocking revelations, support started pouring in from various Bollywood celebrities. Meanwhile, Nana who was shooting for Sajid Khan's Housefull 4, came to Mumbai last week.

On Monday, Nana addressed the sexual harassment allegations levelled against him by Tanushree Dutta. Without divulging any details, the actor told the media, "My lawyer has advised me not to speak on the matter. Hence, I kept silent. Otherwise, I would have no issues talking to the press."

When further prodded, he added, "What should I say? I said 10 years ago. The truth which was 10 years ago remains the same today and will continue to be tomorrow as well."

Yesterday, Nana was supposed to hold a press conference to speak about Tanushree's allegations. But Nana's son Malhar sent out a message to the media saying, "Sorry to be messaging at this hour , just wanted to inform that there's no press conference tomorrow , please pass on the message to your colleagues in the media , will let you know about the further proceedings soon , regards, Malhar Nana Patekar."

Meanwhile, Nana has already sent a legal notice to Tanushree Dutta.

