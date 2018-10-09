India's LARGEST EVER political poll. Have you participated yet?
English
 »   »   »  Nana Patekar On Tanushree Dutta's Allegations: 'Truth Which Was 10 Years Ago Remains The Same Today'

Nana Patekar On Tanushree Dutta's Allegations: 'Truth Which Was 10 Years Ago Remains The Same Today'

By
Subscribe to Filmibeat
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

Related Articles

    Tanushree Dutta Nana Patekar Controversy: Finally Nana gives his clarification; Video | FilmiBeat

    Recently, Tanushree Dutta opened up about facing sexual harassment by Nana Patekar on the sets of Horn Ok Please in 2008. The actress had alleged that when she refused to shoot an intimate song with Nana, he along with choreographer Ganesh Acharya harassed him. She also claimed that Nana also called some goons to attack her vanity van.

    tanu

    Ever since Tanushree made this shocking revelations, support started pouring in from various Bollywood celebrities. Meanwhile, Nana who was shooting for Sajid Khan's Housefull 4, came to Mumbai last week. 

    ALSO READ: During Queen, Vikas Bahl Tried To Sexually Harass Me: Kangana Ranaut's Co-Star Nayani Dixit

    On Monday, Nana addressed the sexual harassment allegations levelled against him by Tanushree Dutta. Without divulging any details, the actor told the media, "My lawyer has advised me not to speak on the matter. Hence, I kept silent. Otherwise, I would have no issues talking to the press."

    When further prodded, he added, "What should I say? I said 10 years ago. The truth which was 10 years ago remains the same today and will continue to be tomorrow as well." 

    Yesterday, Nana was supposed to hold a press conference to speak about Tanushree's allegations. But Nana's son Malhar sent out a message to the media saying, "Sorry to be messaging at this hour , just wanted to inform that there's no press conference tomorrow , please pass on the message to your colleagues in the media , will let you know about the further proceedings soon , regards, Malhar Nana Patekar."

    Meanwhile, Nana has already sent a legal notice to Tanushree Dutta.

    ALSO READ: #MeToo: Stree Actress Flora Saini Opens Up About Being Assaulted By Producer Gaurang Doshi!

    Read more about: tanushree dutta nana patekar
    Go to : Photos
    Go to : Videos
    Go to : Wallpapers

    Get all the buzzing scoop from the world of entertainment - Filmibeat

    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Filmibeat sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Filmibeat website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue