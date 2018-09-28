 »   »   »  Nana Patekar Gives A SHOCKING Reply To Tanushree Dutta’s Sexual Assault Allegation; She Hits Back

Nana Acted ‘Cool’

In a telephonic conversation with Mirror Now, Nana Patekar can be heard saying that he would see if he could take any legal step. "What can I do about it? Tell me? How would I know?" He asked with a laugh.

He Further Stated..

"What does she mean by sexual harassment? There are 50-100 people on the sets with me. Will see what I can do legally."

The Director Of ‘Horn 'Ok' Pleassss’ Supported Patekar

"She misunderstood the enthusiasm of Mr Patekar. There were so many people on the sets. If somebody wanted to do it, why do it in front of everyone?" Rakesh Sarang told PTI.

Tanushree Reacts To Nana’s Statements

"I don't even consider him worth commenting on. Dismissing a woman's claim, dismissing her completely. It is fear and intimidation tactic. This attitude to laugh it off, I think he will face a severe backlash. I can see through everything he is trying to do. That is sad," told Tanushree Dutta.

Dutta On Celebs’ Evasive Reaction

Speaking about the same, she told, "They are exposing themselves. This is the response of those who talk about women's empowerment and support the #MeToo movement happening in America... and when that is happening here, this is how they respond."

But She’s Hopeful

"Some humanity will rise and they will say or do something about it. I am still hopeful that people will do the right thing," the actor said.

For The Uninitiated, Here’s How Big B, Aamir & Salman Reacted To Tanushree’s Allegations

Amitabh Bachchan: My name is not Tanushree and my name is not Nana Patekar.

Aamir Khan: I don't think I can comment on it... But whenever something like this does happens it is really a sad thing. Now whether such a thing has happened, it is for people to investigate.

Salman Khan: I am not aware of this. Let me know and understand what is happening. I have been here and I am sure that the legal team will handle that. We will see what is going on. I am not aware of it.