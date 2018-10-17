 »   »   »  Nandita Das' Father Jatin Das Accused Of Sexual Harassment: 'He Attempted To Grab Me' 14 Years Ago!

TRENDING ON ONEINDIA
- Dailyhunt Trust Of The Nation Poll: Can 'Modi Wave' Help BJP Retain Power?
-
- Huawei Mate 20, Huawei Mate 20 Pro Officially Launched With Kirin 980 SoC
- The Beachside Town Of Vatakara In Kerala And Its Beautiful Attractions
- Malnutrition In Children And Adults: Causes, Effects And Prevention
- Smita Patil's 65th Birth Anniversary: The Cinema Goddess Who Dazzled Like No Other!
- Isuzu MU-X Facelift Launched In India; Prices Start Rs 26.26 Lakh
- Sindhu Makes Shocking First Round Exit From Denmark Open; Saina Through
- BARC Recruitment 2018: Join Diploma In Radiological Physics And Become A Medical Physicist
The #MeToo movement is coming hard at all the wrongdoers and now Nandita Das' father Jatin Das has been accused of sexual harassment by Nisha Bora on Twitter. Nisha naratted her horrific experience at at hands 14 years ago by saying that when she met him to discuss a project, Jatin Das tried to molest her by grabbing her out of the blue and when she resisted, he did it again saying, "Come on, it would be nice."
He Tried To Grab Me, Says Nisha Bora!
"He attempted to grab me. I wriggled out of his embrace, flustered. Then he did it again... I pushed him away and moved away from him. At that moment he said, 'Come on, it would be nice'. Or something like that. What I recall was his disbelief that I was pushing back. I picked my bag... and ran home. Never to speak about it. Until now," she said.
Nandita Das Called Me 2 Days Later Regarding Work!
"She introduced herself (Nandita) to me and said that her father had given her my number... Today, the brazenness of that man is making me breathless. At that time, I recall the phone call felt like a knife being twisted in my gut because I had so, so much admiration for her, and it all become so incredibly filthy at that time," revealed Nisha.
Jatin Das Denies All The Allegations!
"I am shocked. All kinds of things are happening these days... Some people do things and some people make allegations. I don't know her, I have never met her, and even if I did met somebody somewhere one doesn't behave like this... It is vulgar. There is a game going on, some people are real have done some things while some people are making allegations for the fun of it." said Jatin Das to PTI.
Her Allegations Against Me Are So Cheap!
"This is horrifying. What else can I say? It's cheap. If you meet, you meet hundreds of people and (when) somebody makes an allegation like this, it's very cheap. One may not recollect the name or face, but one doesn't stoop down to this level," he said to IANS.
Most Read: Not Bollywood, But Holywood Decided To Sack Nana Patekar & Sajid Khan After The #MeToo Movement?