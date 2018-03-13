 »   »   » Naresh Agarwal Insults Jaya Bachchan With An Indecent Remark; Twitterati Wants Him Sacked!

Samajwadi Party (SP) MP Naresh Agrawal, along with three other party leaders - Nitin Agrawal, Mukesh Agrawal and Madhu Mishra - joined the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Monday. Their initiation into the party took place in the presence of Union Minister Piyush Goyal, at the BJP headquarters in Delhi.

Addressing the press, Agrawal made a very indecent remark on Jaya Bachchan and said, "My status was reduced to that of a film actor. Because of her, the ticket was not given to me, which I did not find right. I just want to serve the BJP, I have no conditions and no demand for a ticket in the Rajya Sabha."

His remark did no go down well with the leaders of his new party. Senior leader Sushma Swaraj welcomed Agarwal on board but said his comment is not acceptable.

She wrote, "Shri Naresh Agarwal has joined Bhartiya Janata Party. He is welcome. However, his comments regarding Jaya Bachhan ji are improper and unacceptable."

While Sushma Swaraj condemned his statement, Twitterati demanded a stricter punishment and insisted the BJP government to sack him so that he teaches his lesson!

Following this, Brakha Dutt tweeted, "The last time someone called a female actor 'nachne wali' was the Shahi Imam of Jama Masjid for @AzmiShabana on my show We The People. I removed him from the show. #NareshAgarwal needs a boot from the BJP. That would be fitting."

Author Shobha De also slammed the politician and tweeted, "Shame on you Naresh Agarwal. You are a disgrace. You won't make the cut even as a sidey naachnewala. BJP should make this man apologise immediately."

From linking the names of Hindu gods with alcohol to suggesting that former Indian Naval officer Kulbhushan Jadhav was a terrorist, he has always triggered row with his irresponsible statements.

Triple Talaq: Naresh Agarwal drew flak for calling Muslim women demanding a strict law against Triple Talaq as non-Muslims and BJP supporters. The Muslim women who were present at the Rajya Sabha gallery to watch the Triple Talaq debate were termed BJP supporters by Agarwal.

Lynching debate: A massive uproar broke out in the Rajya Sabha last year when the SP MP linked the names of Hindu gods with alcohol. He narrated an incident in 1991 when he visited a school that was turned into a jail. He said the names of some Hindu deities linked to some types of alcohol were written on the wall of the school. Pointing towards the treasury bench, Agrawal said these lines were written by "your people".

Inputs From PTI

