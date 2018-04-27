 »   »   » Nargis Fakhri Ditches Her Complicated Relationship With Uday Chopra; Spotted Kissing Matt Alonzo!

Sealing It With A Kiss

Nargis Fakhri set the ball rolling by kissing Matt Alonzo and it looks like they're now a couple. Her relationship with Uday Chopra might have come to an end.

Spending Christmas Together!

Nargis Fakhri and Matt Alonzo spent Christmas 2017 together and Matt shared this image on his Instagram handle with the caption, "'Tis the season to enjoy sharing food, fun and festivities with loved ones ! Merry Christmas Everyone! #GreyGooseLife #merrychristmas."

Let Emojis Do The Talking

Matt Alonzo shared another picture with Nargis Fakhri and let emojis do the talking. He tagged her in the image and put a heart emoji.

Fun In The Sun

Matt Alonzo and Nargis Fakhri also visited the Los Angeles fair and posed outside the ponyride.

Who Is Matt Alonzo?

Matt Alonzo is an American director and video editor who currently resides in Los Angeles, California.

Not Made It Official

Both Nargis Fakhri and Matt Alonzo have not made their relationship official yet, but looking at the PDA, everyone knows that there's something cooking, folks!

I'm Thinking About You!

Nargis Fakhri shared an Instagram story where she's seen being lost in thoughts and her caption read "Thinking about you." Reading between the lines, it's clear that she's thinking about the love of her life Matt Alonzo.