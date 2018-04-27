 »   »   » Nargis Fakhri Ditches Her Complicated Relationship With Uday Chopra; Spotted Kissing Matt Alonzo!

Related Articles
- Inspired By Anushka Sharma? Nargis Fakhri To Star In A Horror Film Titled Amaavas
- SO SWEET! Sanjay Dutt Had Special Visitors On The Sets Of His Upcoming Film 'Torbaaz'!
- THEY ARE JUST FRIENDS! Nargis Fakhri Isn't Getting Married To Uday Chopra
- BIG FAT INDIAN WEDDING! Nargis Fakhri & Uday Chopra Are GETTING MARRIED; Here Are The Details
- Bikini Battle! Who Looks The HOTTEST? Amy Jackson Or Nargis Fakhri
- Nargis Fakhri Holidays In Greece! View Pictures
- 10 Amazingly Hot Pictures Of Nargis Fakhri
- JUST A RUMOUR! This Is What Nargis Fakhri Has To Say About Getting Married To Uday Chopra
- Nargis Fakhri Hits The Beach All Over Again In A Bikini! View Pics!
- Take Me Back To Bali, Says A Nostalgic Nargis Fakhri! Also View Her Hot Bali Pics
- Health Is Wealth, Never Lose It Says Nargis Fakhri!
- It's 'Coffee & Dancing' For Nargis Fakhri In The Morning!
- OMG! Remember Uday Chopra? We Bet You CAN’T Recognize Him In His Latest Pictures, Looks So Different
Nargis Fakhri and Uday Chopra's romance has gone kaput as she was recently spotted kissing American director Matt Alonzo and the picture went viral on all social media platforms. Nargis and Uday's relationship was 'on and off' most of the time and it looks like she said a final goodbye to Uday by kissing Matt. Nargis and Uday had been dating for a few years but their relationship was on rocky mountains and things didn't work out well between the two.
"They had kissed and made up last winter and Nargis had also moved in during that period into the Yash Chopra bungalow. But, things have soured and they have drifted apart again. Incidentally, while the two have been sharing a lot of banter on social media like Anand Ahuja and Sonam Kapoor do, both the actors have never spoken about their relationship. Uday's family was okay with the relationship and have always backed him in his decisions or relationships. But, the break-up has come as a surprise," said a source to Deccan Chronicle.
Sealing It With A Kiss
Nargis Fakhri set the ball rolling by kissing Matt Alonzo and it looks like they're now a couple. Her relationship with Uday Chopra might have come to an end.
Spending Christmas Together!
Nargis Fakhri and Matt Alonzo spent Christmas 2017 together and Matt shared this image on his Instagram handle with the caption, "'Tis the season to enjoy sharing food, fun and festivities with loved ones ! Merry Christmas Everyone! #GreyGooseLife #merrychristmas."
Let Emojis Do The Talking
Matt Alonzo shared another picture with Nargis Fakhri and let emojis do the talking. He tagged her in the image and put a heart emoji.
Fun In The Sun
Matt Alonzo and Nargis Fakhri also visited the Los Angeles fair and posed outside the ponyride.
Who Is Matt Alonzo?
Matt Alonzo is an American director and video editor who currently resides in Los Angeles, California.
Not Made It Official
Both Nargis Fakhri and Matt Alonzo have not made their relationship official yet, but looking at the PDA, everyone knows that there's something cooking, folks!
I'm Thinking About You!
Nargis Fakhri shared an Instagram story where she's seen being lost in thoughts and her caption read "Thinking about you." Reading between the lines, it's clear that she's thinking about the love of her life Matt Alonzo.
For all the buzzing scoop from the world of entertainment, Subscribe to Filmibeat.