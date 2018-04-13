 »   »   » National Film Award 2018: Boney Kapoor Releases A Statement & Rajkummar, Divya Share Their Joy!

National Film Awards 2018: Complete List of WINNERS | FilmiBeat

The 65th National Award 2018 winners list is out and Sridevi won the Best Actor Award for Mom and Rajkummar Rao's Newton bagged the Best Hindi Film Award. Divya Dutta won the Best Supporting Actress for her role in Iraada and music maestro A.R Rahman bagged the Best Background Score Award for the film Mom as well.

Boney Kapoor, Jhanvi Kapoor and Khushi Kapoor jointly said in a statement, "We are overjoyed to know that the Jury has conferred the Best Actor Award to Sridevi for her performance in 'MOM'. It's a very special moment for all of us. She was always a perfectionist and it showed in all the 300 plus films she did."

Boney Kapoor's statement surther read, "She was not just a Super Actor but a Super Wife and a Super Mom. Its time to celebrate her life and her achievements. She is not with us today but her legacy will always live on. We thank the Government of India, the Hon'ble Jury Members for this honor. We also take this opportunity to thank all our friends, her fans who have been sending us congratulatory messages. Thank you, Janhvi, Khushi & Boney Kapoor."



Divya Dutta won won the Best Supporting Actress Award for Iraada shared her excitement by saying, "I am overjoyed with the news. First my film Manto going to Cannes and now the National award, I am overwhelmed. The actor in me feels alive again and grateful that there is appreciation pouring in. After a 100 odd films , this is my first national award and I am going to treasure this moment. It means the world."



Rajkummar Rao starrer Newton won the Best Hindi Film Award and opened up by saying, "It's a huge achievement for all of us. Newton is such a unique and a special film for all of us. It's a film which has been made with so much purity and honesty, without keeping any commercial aspects in mind."



Newton is a movie about a rookie government clerk, assigned to conduct elections in conflict-ridden jungles of Chhattisgarh, despite the fear of Naxalite attacks, Newton highlights the predicament of an idealistic youth against the world's pragmatism and cynicism. Moved by the difference in the Indian Constitution's preamble and the reality of our times, director Amit V. Masurkar penned the comedy-drama.



The coming-of-age satire had impressed several critics and B-town influencers who raved about the poignant film, brilliant subject and superlative performances by the cast including Rajkummar Rao, Pankaj Tripathi, Sanjay Mishra and Anjali Patil.



Having made it to the India's official pick for Oscars 2018 in the Foreign Language Film Category, Newton has also won several prestigious awards including Filmfare Award, Star Screen Awards, Asian Film Award, Films of India Online Awards, Bollywood Film Journalists Award, and News18 Reel Movie Awards. The movie also won the Jury Prize for Best Film at the Hong Kong International Film Festival.