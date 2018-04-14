 »   »   » National Award: An Emotional Boney Kapoor Isn't Sure Whether He Will Celebrate Sridevi's Win Or Not

Here’s What Boney Kapoor Said:

Mid-Day quoted Boney Kapoor as saying, "Today, we, as a family, do not know whether we should celebrate or not. We don't know if we should feel elated, laugh with joy, or cry while remembering her."

‘She Was A Perfectionist’

"The National Award has come posthumously, but it's something we cherish while remembering her for the artiste that she was. She was a perfectionist, and that was evident in all the 300-plus films she did. It's time to celebrate her achievements. Her legacy will always live on."

Anil Kapoor Also Released A Statement

Anil Kapoor took to the micro-blogging site and wrote, "She might not be among us anymore but her talent, work and memory will live on. Sri was and always will be a shining star in the sky. I know this recognition and this award would mean a lot to her, it surely means a lot to us. So thank you. #NationalFilmAwards."

Shekhar Kapoor On Sridevi

Yesterday, while announcing Sridevi's name, feature film jury head Shekhar Kapur said the actor was the most deserving candidate. "It was not because of the relationship we shared but because she was the most deserving candidate for her portrayal in 'Mom'," Kapur said.