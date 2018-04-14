 »   »   » National Award: An Emotional Boney Kapoor Isn't Sure Whether He Will Celebrate Sridevi's Win Or Not

Related Articles
Yesterday, the 65th National Film Award was announced and amongst others, late actress Sridevi was also honoured with the Best Actress Award for her marvellous performance in her last film, Mom. Sridevi passed away in February this year after accidentally falling into a bathtub in a Dubai hotel.
While Sridevi is no more with us, her hubby Boney Kapoor thanked the Government of India for the honour and also said that her legacy will always live on. However, the producer was not sure whether he will celebrate the winning or not.
Here’s What Boney Kapoor Said:
Mid-Day quoted Boney Kapoor as saying, "Today, we, as a family, do not know whether we should celebrate or not. We don't know if we should feel elated, laugh with joy, or cry while remembering her."
‘She Was A Perfectionist’
"The National Award has come posthumously, but it's something we cherish while remembering her for the artiste that she was. She was a perfectionist, and that was evident in all the 300-plus films she did. It's time to celebrate her achievements. Her legacy will always live on."
Anil Kapoor Also Released A Statement
Anil Kapoor took to the micro-blogging site and wrote, "She might not be among us anymore but her talent, work and memory will live on. Sri was and always will be a shining star in the sky. I know this recognition and this award would mean a lot to her, it surely means a lot to us. So thank you. #NationalFilmAwards."
Shekhar Kapoor On Sridevi
Yesterday, while announcing Sridevi's name, feature film jury head Shekhar Kapur said the actor was the most deserving candidate. "It was not because of the relationship we shared but because she was the most deserving candidate for her portrayal in 'Mom'," Kapur said.
Sridevi, whose filmography spanned across 50 years and in 300 films in languages such as Tamil, Telugu and Hindi, was recognised for her role of an angry mother seeking justice for her daughter in rape revenge drama, Mom. Her death, at the age of 54 in February this year, had shocked the country. Kapur had worked with Sridevi in Mr India.
Sridevi's husband Boney Kapoor became emotional when told about her win. "Thank you. I just wish she was here today to see this," Boney said.
