 »   »   » National Award 2018 Winners List: Sridevi Wins Best Actor Award, Pankaj, Divya Make It To The List

Sridevi wins Best Actress Award for Mom at 65th National Film Awards | FilmiBeat

The 65th National Film Awards winners list is out and the late Sridevi is awarded the Best Actor Award (Female) for her role in Mom and the Dada Saheb Phalke Award is given to the late actor Vinod Khanna. A.R Rahman won the Best Background Score Award for the film Mom as well.

Baahubali: The Conclusion won big as the Best Action Director Award is given to Ali Abbas Mogul for Baahubali 2 and the S.S Rajamouli's film is also awarded with the Best Popular Film for providing wholesome entertainment.

Below is the complete list of the National Award 2018 winners:



Best Hindi Film Award - Newton

Best Action Direction - Baahubali: The Conclusion

Best Choreography - Ganesh Acharya for Toilet Ek Prem Katha's song 'Gori Tu Latth Maar'

Best Special Effects - Baahubali: The Conclusion

Best Background Score - A.R Rahman for Mom

Best Supporting Actor (Female) - Divya Dutta for Irada

Best Actor (Female) - Sridevi for Mom

Dadasaheb Phalke Award - Late actor Vinod Khanna

Best Popular Film - Baahubali: The Conclusion







Actor Pankaj Tripathi, has been acknowledged for his spectacular role as a CRPF Officer in Netwon, which also starred Rajkummar Rao. The 65th National Awards has just announced that the Gangs of Wasseypur and Masaan actor has won a Special Mention Award for his role in Newton. An excited Pankaj Tripathi opened up by saying,



"I am absolutely delighted. I had no idea I was even in the running. It feels amazing to know that the whole country thought my role in Newton was one of my best and to win the Special Mention Award at the highest film award in India is just exhilarating. My director and co-actors made it so easy for me to act in this film."



The Best Choreographer Award is bestowed to Ganesh Acharya for his work in Toilet Ek Prem Katha. Divya Dutta also gets the Best Supporting Actress for her role in the movie Iraada.



The Ghazi Attack won the Best Telugu Film Honour at the 65th National Award and Taapsee Pannu shared her happiness by saying, "Elated with the news about Ghazi winning the Best Telugu film. This is the third time I have had the opportunity to be a part of a National Award Winning film. Even though I had a special appearance in the film, it was personally a very satisfying part for me as an actor. I'm ecstatic with the news about the film winning the National Award Honour."



Also, check out Taapsee Pannu's tweet below on the National Award 2018



So so proud to be a part of a film winning National award. #Ghazi

Love and hugs to my entire team!

— taapsee pannu (@taapsee) April 13, 2018