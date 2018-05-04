 »   »   » National Awards Inside Pics: Boney Kapoor BREAKS DOWN; Janhvi Gets TEARY-EYED As She Misses Sridevi

Janhvi Is One Doting Daughter!

This picture of Janhvi Kapoor taking care of her emotional dad, Boney Kapoor during the award ceremony, speaks volume about Janhvi's caring nature.

Boney Gets Teary-eyed

Boney Kapoor and Janhvi Kapoor get teary-eyed, while Khushi Kapoor looks on. Boney Kapoor also said it was a special moment for the family and they missed her a lot.

Sridevi Won The Award For ‘Mom’

Sridevi, who died at the age of 54 in Dubai on February 24, won the award for her portrayal of a revenge-seeking mother in Hindi film, Mom. Daughters Janhvi and Khushi accompanied Kapoor to the ceremony.

It’s Unfortunate Sridevi Is Not Here: Boney Kapoor

"I wish she was here. She truly deserved this award. It's so unfortunate that she is not here with us today to celebrate. I am grateful to the government of India, the I&B Ministry and the jury. It is a proud moment for all of us but sadly she is not here," Boney told reporters ahead of the ceremony.

It’s A Special Moment: Janhvi

Janhvi Kapoor said, "I want to thank the jury and the government of India for recognising the hard work my mother has done. It is very special for us as a family."

Sisters For Life!

A beautiful picture of Janhvi Kapoor & Khushi Kapoor, holding hands of each other at the 65th National Awards ceremony. Both of the daughters of Sridevi, looked immense pretty in their desi avatars and we can't take our eyes off them.

Vinod Khanna Collected Vinod Khanna’s Award

Sridevi and her Chandni co-star Vinod Khanna were recognised posthumously at the National Film Awards this year. Khanna was named this year's Dadasaheb Phalke award winner. The award was received by son Akshaye Khanna.